Live | UGC NET 2022-23 (Shortly): NTA To Declare Result For December Cycle Today At 3 PM On ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
UGC NET 2022-23 December session result will be released today. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, scroll down for all the latest updates.
University Grants Commission National Eligibilty Test (UGC NET 2023) result for the December 2022 edition will be released today. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Final answer keys of the test are also awaited. One of the most crucial exams for applicants hoping to work as assistant professors or research scholars in India is the UGC NET exam. The UGC NET test is given twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), between June and December.
UGC NET 2022 December Cycle: Exam Date
The results of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle, which took place between February 21 and March 16, 2023, are anticipated to be made public on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, at any time this week.
UGC NET 2022 December: Total Phases
UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16. Follow this blog for UGC NET result date, time and other updates.
UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released
UGC NET provisional answer key was published on March 23 and candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key. There is no provision to challenge it.
UGC NET 2023 Live: Over 8 lakh candidates took exam
As per official information, 8,34,537 candidates took UGC NET 2023 for 83 subjects. The exam was held in five phases between February 21 and March 16.
UGC NET 2022-23 Live Updates: Negative Marking
In UGC NET, there is no negative marking in any subject. Two marks are awarded for correct answers and no marks is deducted for incorrect answers, questions not attempted/marked for review.
UGC NET 2023 Result Live: Credentials To Check Scorecards
Candidates will have to keep the UGC NET admit card 2023 ready to check the December session exam result. Applicants ho appeared for the exam will have to key in the roll numbers and registration numbers as mentioned on the UGC NET admit card 2023.
Ntaresults.nic.in 2023 UGC NET Live: Marking Scheme
- Each question of the UGC NET paper carries two marks.
- For each correct response, candidates will get two marks.
- The NET exam paper does not have any negative markings for incorrect responses.
- For questions unanswered, un-attempted or marked for review no marks will be given.
NTA UGC NET Result Live 2023: Cut-Off
Along with the ugcnet nta nic in 2023 result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also issue the UGC scorecard of individual candidates and cut-off marks for all the subjects.
Ugcnet.nta.nic.in Result Live: Steps To Check Your Result
1. Go to any of the UGC NET official websites links -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2023 link.
3. Next, enter the UGC NET registration number and date of birth or password.
4. Submit and download the UGC NET December 2022 result.
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
NTA will announce December 2022 cycle NET results by today, April 13. According to reports the result will be out at 3 PM.
