UGC NET Result 2023 December Cycle Declared At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

UGC NET result 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) results for the December 2022 edition were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. The agency announced UGC NET 2023 results on its official websites -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check it using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Result: Know How To Check December 2022 Cycle Scorecard

Here's how the candidates can check their UGC NET December 2022 cycle results:

Visit UGC NET official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



On the homepage, click on the ' UGC NET December – 2022 Result ' link.



' link. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your Application Number, Date Of Birth and Security Pin (given below in a box).



Click on 'login' and your UGC NET December 2022 result will appear on your screen.

UGC NET Result 2022: Direct Link To Check Result

Here's the direct link to check the UGC NET December Cycle Result.

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2022 in 83 subjects in five phases. It was held in 32 shifts at 663 centres across 186 cities India for as many as 8,34,537 candidates.

Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023 and Phase III was held from 03 to 06 March 2023.

While Phase IV was conducted on 11 & 12 March 2023, Phase-V was held from 13 to 16 March 2023.