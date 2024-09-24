UGC NET Final Result 2024 (ANYTIME): NTA to Release Final Answer Key SHORTLY At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here
UGC NET Final Answer Key LIVE: The results for the UGC NET June re-examination, conducted in August and September, are still pending. Once announced, candidates will be able to view them on the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, scroll down for latest upates.
UGC NET Final Result 2024 Answer Key LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the results are declared, candidates can check their UGC NET results and download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The final answer key will be published either along with or after the result announcement. The provisional answer key was released in phases, with the extended objection window closing on September 14. Candidates were allowed to submit objections by paying ₹200 per question, which were reviewed by subject experts. If valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The UGC NET June re-exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The UGC NET exam covers a total of 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the exam, and candidates will earn two marks (+2) for every correct answer.
NTA UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Here's how to download result
- Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link to download the UGC NET scorecard.
- Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials.
- Submit the details and view your result.
- Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024 LIVE: Where to check NTA result
Once the UGC NET results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards from the official NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Additionally, the result notification will be available on nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep check on the main official website for UGC NET Final Answer key 2024.
UGX NET Result Final Answer Key 2024 LIVE: Exam dates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET 2024 examination from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Zee news for the details regarding UGC NET Result and direct link here
UGC NET Result LIVE: Date and time of the examination
