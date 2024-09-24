UGC NET Final Result 2024 (ANYTIME): NTA to Release Final Answer Key SHORTLY At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET Final Result 2024 Answer Key LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the results are declared, candidates can check their UGC NET results and download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The final answer key will be published either along with or after the result announcement. The provisional answer key was released in phases, with the extended objection window closing on September 14. Candidates were allowed to submit objections by paying ₹200 per question, which were reviewed by subject experts. If valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The UGC NET June re-exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The UGC NET exam covers a total of 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism. There is no negative marking in the exam, and candidates will earn two marks (+2) for every correct answer.