UP BEd Result 2022 LIVE: UP BEd JEE results releasing TODAY at upbed2022.in, check latest updates here
UP B.Ed Result 2022 Live Updates: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly is all set to announce the UP BEd Result 2022 today, August 5. Once declared, the UP BEd JEE results will be available on the official site of UPBED- upbed2022.in.
The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2022) was conducted on July 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in 75 districts across the state in two shifts. Over 6 lakh candidates have registered for the written examination this year.
UP BEd admission 2022 counselling schedule will be available soon after the results are declared.
Here's how to check UP BEd result 2022
- Visit the official site of UP BEd on upbed2022.in.
- Click on UP BEd result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared for the UP B.Ed exam this year while 51,818 remained absent.
