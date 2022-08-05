NewsEducation
UP BED RESULT 2022

UP BEd Result 2022 LIVE: UP BEd JEE results releasing TODAY at upbed2022.in, check latest updates here

UP BEd JEE results will be available on the official site  upbed2022.in, scroll down for timing and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:21 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

UP BEd Result 2022 LIVE: UP BEd JEE results releasing TODAY at upbed2022.in, check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

UP B.Ed Result 2022 Live Updates: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly is all set to announce the  UP BEd Result 2022 today, August 5. Once declared, the UP BEd JEE results will be available on the official site of UPBED- upbed2022.in. 

The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2022) was conducted on July 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in 75 districts across the state in two shifts. Over 6 lakh candidates have registered for the written examination this year.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates here

05 August 2022
10:09 AM

UP BEd Result 2022 today at upbed2022.in

10:09 AM

UP BEd Results 2022

UP BEd admission 2022 counselling schedule will be available soon after the results are declared. 

09:03 AM

Here's how to check UP BEd result 2022

  1. Visit the official site of UP BEd on upbed2022.in. 
  2. Click on UP BEd result link available on the home page. 
  3. Enter the login details. 
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. 
  5. Check the result and download the page. 
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 
09:02 AM

UP B.Ed result 2022

 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared for the UP B.Ed exam this year while 51,818 remained absent.

09:01 AM

UP B.Ed JEE Results

UP B.Ed JEE Results will be released today, August 5, 2022. The result will be available on the official link upbed2022.in.

up bed result 2022bed result 2022up bed resultbed entrance exam result 2022b.ed entrance exam result 2022up b.ed result 2022up bed entrance exam result 2022b.ed result 2022up bed sarkari resultup bedmjpru result 2022upbedRohilkhand Universityup bed sarkari result 2022upbed sarkari resultsarkari result up bed 2022up bed 2022 resultup b.ed entrance result 2022bed resultup bed 2022Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand Universitybed entrance result 2022bed entrance exam 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?