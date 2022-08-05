UP B.Ed Result 2022 Live Updates: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly announced the UP BEd Result 2022 today, August 5. The UP BEd JEE results are now available on the official site of UPBED- upbed2022.in.

The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2022) was conducted on July 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in 75 districts across the state in two shifts. Over 6 lakh candidates have registered for the written examination this year.

