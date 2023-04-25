LIVE | UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Matric Class 10th Result To Be Out Today At 1.30 PM On upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link
UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th result will be announced today at 1.30 PM, scroll down to check all the latest updates.
UP Board Matric Result 2023 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the UP Board Results 2023 today, April 25, 2023 for both Class 10 and 12 as per the official notice released yesterday. The Class 10 Result will be declared on the official websites,upmsp.edu.in. orupresults.nic.in. Students need to score at least 33 percent to clear the exams and atleast 33 marks in all the subjects. However students who fail to clear the exam will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam again.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Total Candidates
This year, results will be declared for over 58 lakh candidates for both class 10 and 12. A total of 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2023, and a total of 27,69,258 candidates appeared for the UP Board Class 12 Exams 2023.
UP Board Results 2023: Toppers List
Along with the UP Board result, list of toppers and the pass percentage would also be announced. In 2022, the UP board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.33 percent. The overall pass percentage for boys was 81.21 per cent and for girls, it was 90.15 per cent.
Uttar Pradesh Board Result April 25 Live: Steps To Download Class 10th Result
Step 1: Go to official upmsp.edu.in 2023 result websites -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10 results 2023
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and view UPMSP result 2023
UP Board 10th Result Live April 25: Date And Time
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th results today, April 25. The UPMSP secretary Dibyakant Shukla announced that the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be announced on April 25 at 1:30 PM.