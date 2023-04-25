upresults.nic.in, UP Board 10th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Press Conference Begins, Check Direct Link and Toppers List Here

upresults.nic.in, UP Board 10th Result 2023 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the UP Board Results 2023 today, April 25, 2023 for both Class 10 and 12 as per the official notice released yesterday. The Class 10 Result will be declared on the official websites,upmsp.edu.in. orupresults.nic.in. Students need to score at least 33 percent to clear the exams and atleast 33 marks in all the subjects. However students who fail to clear the exam will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam again.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Total Candidates

This year, results will be declared for over 58 lakh candidates for both class 10 and 12. A total of 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2023, and a total of 27,69,258 candidates appeared for the UP Board Class 12 Exams 2023.

UP Board Results 2023: Toppers List

Along with the UP Board result, list of toppers and the pass percentage would also be announced. In 2022, the UP board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.33 percent. The overall pass percentage for boys was 81.21 per cent and for girls, it was 90.15 per cent.

Check Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th result / UP Board 10th Result 2023/ UP Board Class 10th Result today at 1.30 PM, at upmsp.edu.in.