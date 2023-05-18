Live | WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT): West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result Declared On wbresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the class 10 Madhyamik Result 2023 today at 10 am. Bratya Basu, the state education minister, will announce the results at a news conference. However, the Direct Link for the West Bengal 10th board Result 2023 will be activated at 12 pm.

Once the WBBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Link is activated, students will be able to check and download their West Bengal Board Result 2023 on the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the WB Madhyamik examinations in 2023 will be able to access their results by logging in with their roll number and date of birth. From February 23 to March 4, West Bengal Madhyamik examinations 2023 were held. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students took the Class 10 board exams.