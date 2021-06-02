Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams cancelled, announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Examination has been cancelled, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education, MPBSE had postponed its examination for Class 12 which was scheduled to begin in June.

On June 1, CBSE and CICSE canceled its class 12 board examination for the year 2021 following the decision on the same day.

Meanwhile, Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE soon decided to scrap its class 12 examination for the year 2021. Followed by Gujarat Board, which had also released the revised date sheet for 12th Board Exams also today cancelled the HSC exams.

While, the "corona curfew" has been extended in all 52 districts of the state till June 15 with some relaxation to start the economic and business activities in the state.

The state will remain under 'corona curfew' from 10 pm every Saturday till 6 am on Monday, as per an official order. There will be a night curfew in the state from 10 pm till 6 am, however where the case of covid-19 is higher, stricter provisions can be imposed by the district authorities.

