MAH CET 2024 Provisional Merit List For Various Courses To Be OUT Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps To Check Here

MAH CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is set to release the provisional merit list for BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM, integrated MBA, and integrated MCA courses on September 17. Registered candidates can check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org and bbabcacap24.mahacet.org. Originally scheduled for September 15, the merit list’s publication was delayed due to an updated admission schedule. According to the new timeline, online registration and document uploads were extended until September 13, with document verification and application confirmation completed by September 15. The final merit list for MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET counselling will now be released on September 22.

To access the MAH CET 2024 merit list, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth. If corrections are needed, the CET Cell will return the application for edits, allowing candidates to make necessary amendments and upload supporting documents. The CET Cell will then communicate the status of the grievance, either accepting or rejecting it, along with an acknowledgment.

MAH CET 2024: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org and access the counselling portal for your course.

Step 2: After the merit list is published, click the direct link available on the admission website’s homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials to access the portal.

Step 4: Submit your details and view the merit list.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the merit list for future use.

Candidates who fail to confirm their applications at an e-scrutiny center by the deadline of September 15 will have their applications rejected and will not be included in the merit list. As per the released schedule, students can submit grievances regarding the MAH CET provisional merit list between September 18 and 20, 2024.