MAH CET Counselling 2023: LLB 5 Year Registration Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org- Steps To Apply Here

MAH CET Counselling 2023: MAH CET Counselling 2023 Registration for LLB 5 years has begun from June 15, 2023. Students can sign up for the LLB 5-year CAP on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, until June 22, 2023. According to the plan, the initial alphabetical list will be published on June 26, 2023. Students in Maharashtra and outside the state of Maharashtra can register for the CAP round till June 22, 2023, while those who fall under the NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC category can apply until June 30, 2023, according to the timetable.

The e-verification Team will conduct an electronic review of uploaded documents and completed application forms from June 15, 2023, to June 25, 2023; however, for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC applicants, the review will take place from June 15 to July 17.

MAH CET Counselling 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the Maharashtra CET LLB official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MAH LLB ‘New Candidate registration’

Enter MAH-L.L.B.-5Yrs CET-2023 registration number and roll number

Fill in the details and upload the documents

Check your form and submit

The first alphabetical list will be published on June 26, 2023. Students can put in their complaints based on the list. Students are advised that this is only a rough schedule. The State Common Entrance Test Cell shall notify the same Resolving Grievances relating to the Alphabetical list if there are any modifications. From June 26 to June 28, candidates can modify their application and add any necessary documents via the candidate login.