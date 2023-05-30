mahahsscboard.in Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board Class 10th Scorecards To be Released SOON, Check Latest Update

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra SSC 10th result for the year 2023. Until now, the result date and time are not announced by the exam-conducting body so interested candidates should stay alert.

The MSBSHSE will release the Class 10 results online so that applicants can easily check their results. To access your results quickly and download them from the official website, keep your login information close at hand.

Students can check their results after they are announced on the official websites mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and mahresult.nic.in.

Students must enter their exam roll numbers, which are listed on their hall tickets, in order to check their results.

Also Read: Live| Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 (SHORTLY): MSBSHSE Class 10th Result To Be Declared ANYTIME SOON, Check Latest Updates

Students need to get at least 35% in each subject as well as an overall average to pass the 2023 Maharashtra Board SSC Exams, which were conducted from March 2 to March 25. Those who fail to score the minimum required marks will have to take the supplementary examination. Students will not be permitted to advance to the following class if they fail the examinations twice.

When the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is released, keen and anxious students should be aware that they can access it from two websites. They are as follows:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

However, one should only visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in, for all the most recent important details, such as the time and date of the results.

If students are unhappy with their results, they can ask online for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. In order to apply for the re-evaluation procedure, there will be a fee, which must be kept in mind. On the official website, the online application process for re-evaluation will start as soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is declared.