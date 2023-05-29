Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon, Check Latest Updates
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Maharashtra Board class 10th Result on mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in. Check Latest Update Here
Trending Photos
New Delhi: In due order, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the SSC or Class 10 final test. On the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC results, an official update is anticipated. Students can verify it once it has been announced on the official websites, including mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
Students must utilise the board exam seat number and mother's first name from the admission cards or application forms to check their SSC results. On May 25, Maharashtra's HSC final exam results were released, with a 91.25 percent overall pass rate.
The date, time, result link, and other information regarding the Maharashtra 10th grade exam will be posted here when it becomes available.
Stay Connected With Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023:
The date for Maharashtra SSC results in 2023 is not yet established. According to trends from previous years, MSBSHSE usually releases SSC results a few days after HSC results. An update on the 10th-grade results is anticipated soon since the results for Class 12 have already been announced. Students will be informed here of the outcome date and time once it is revealed.
MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2023:
Maharashtra does not release the identities of its state board toppers, in contrast to other states. On the day of the results, however, details such as the pass rate, exam attendance, gender, and district-specific results are disclosed.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 Live:
Maharashtra does not release the identities of its state board toppers, in contrast to other states. On the day of the results, however, details such as the pass rate, exam attendance, gender, and district-specific results are disclosed.
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Where Students Can Check Their Result?
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live:
March saw the 10th board exams in Maharashtra. The date and timing of the results will be updated soon.