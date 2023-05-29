Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon, Check Latest Updates

New Delhi: In due order, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the SSC or Class 10 final test. On the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC results, an official update is anticipated. Students can verify it once it has been announced on the official websites, including mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Students must utilise the board exam seat number and mother's first name from the admission cards or application forms to check their SSC results. On May 25, Maharashtra's HSC final exam results were released, with a 91.25 percent overall pass rate.

The date, time, result link, and other information regarding the Maharashtra 10th grade exam will be posted here when it becomes available.