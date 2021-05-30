Maharashtra DTE: Last date to apply for diploma test ends today, check details here

New Delhi: The last date to apply for the diploma summer examinations 2021 offered by Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is Sunday (May 30).

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in to fill the forms.

After students faced issues in filling the applications due to the lockdown and Cyclone Tauktae, MSBTE extended the date for form submission from earlier May 24.

The application process commenced on May 3 and now will last till May 30.

Recently, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) opened online forms for students aiming to take admission to technical courses after completing Class 10, Class 12 or Industrial Training Institute diplomas. A survey form has been released on the official website, where aspirants have to fill in information including names, contact details and courses they want to pursue.

