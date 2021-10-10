हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MHT CET 2021

MHT CET Result 2021 to release on THIS date, answer key expected on Monday

MHT CET 2021: Candidates can check the notification on the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell on cetcell.mahacet.org.  

New Delhi: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 will be announced by State Common Entrance Test Cell on or before October 28, 2021. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell on cetcell.mahacet.org.  

MHT CET Answer Key 2021 is likely to be released on Monday (October 11) for all sessions. After the Provisional Answer Key is released, candidates will have two days to raise objections through the official website from October 12 to October 13, 2021, till 5 pm, as per media reports. State Cell is yet to confirm these dates officially. 

It is to be noted that MHT CET 2021 Result will be prepared on the basis of the Final Answer Key. 

Meanwhile, MHT CET 2021 re-exam will be conducted on October 9 and October 10. Those candidates who failed to appear for the exams due to heavy rains in Maharashtra have been called for a re-exam. 

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education took to Twitter to announce the dates of the re-exam, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

