Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared, Website Crashed- Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Scores Via SMS, DigiLocker

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in but the official websites have been crashed due to excessive traffic. Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 is released now but the result link will be activated on the official websites today, June 2, 2023 at 1 pm.

However, if the students are not able to access their results on the official website then they can check their Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 via SMS or through DigiLocker following the simple steps given below

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 On DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or go to the website.

Step 2: Create a new registration or log in to your existing account.

Step 3: Access your account.

Step 4: Under the education tab, select Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

Step 5: Submit your Aadhaar card information to obtain your Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Exam Date

The Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, whereas the Maharashtra Board HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023. According to sources, nearly 15 lakh students took the SSC exams, while 14 lakh students took the HSC board examination. The tests were held in 5,033 exam locations throughout the state.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.