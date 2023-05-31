Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today, If Website Gets Crashed- Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS, DigiLocker

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) today at 2 PM on the main official website i.e mahahsscboard. Students who took the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exams can see their results via the official websites, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. Often result websites crash due to excessive traffic, scroll down for some alternative methods to check result.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How To Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How To Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or go to the website.

Step 2: Create a new registration or log in to your existing account.

Step 3: Access your account.

Step 4: Under the education tab, select Maharashtra SSC result 2023.

Step 6: Submit your Aadhaar card information to obtain your Maharashtra Board class 10 2023 result.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Date And Time

Maharashtra board SSC result is expected to be announced today at 2 PM. Maharashtra Board released the Maha HSC result before the SSC Result 2023. In past years, Maharashtra SSC results were mostly announced in first week of June. The result date will be confirmed on the official websitesmahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC or class 10 Exam between March 2 and March 25, 2023.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Exam Date

The Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, whereas the Maharashtra Board HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023. According to sources, nearly 15 lakh students took the SSC exams, while 14 lakh students took the HSC board examination. The tests were held in 5,033 exam locations throughout the state.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.