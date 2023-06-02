Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared Direct Link To Activate At 1 PM- Check Here

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Board SSC class 10th result 2023 today, June 2. The result is released for class 10th result will be available on the official website of mahasscboard.in at 1 PM. It will also available on the the other website – mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

Steps To Download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2023: Exam Date

The exams for class 10 students were conducted from March 2 to March 25. Students will need to score at least 35% marks to pass the exam. Pass percentage of girls and boys, overall pass percentage, district wise result, toppers name and other details will be shared soon.

eMarkSheet is a web portal for online verification of statement of marks as well as certificate for SSC(10th) & HSC(12th) for seamless delivery of information / services to its stakeholder like students, colleges, employers etc. in the state of Maharashtra. It is designed and developed by Software Development Unit, NIC, Pune in collaboration with state board.

Maha SSC Result 2023: Here's How To Verify Mark Sheet Online

You can check your mark sheet on the website of the Maharashtra board if you want to. Students have the option to check their mark sheet by visiting the e-marksheet portal at https://www.boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in/emarksheet.