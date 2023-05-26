MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Result To Be Declared Today At megresults.nic.in- Check Date, Time, Steps Here

MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023: The date and time for the Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 have been confirmed! As per the official notice issued by the Meghalaya Board, the MBOSE 10th and MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 will be declared today, May 26, 2023, on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board Results for SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream will be announced today, May 26, 2023, as per the official notice. The timing of the result declaration will be during the office hours of the board. Based on previous results, the MBOSE Results are expected to be announced between 10 AM and 11 AM.

MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

Enter your roll number

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

Once the Meghalaya Results are declared, students will be able to check it on the official website -mbose.in. Students will also be able to check their MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Result 2023 will be declared on the official results portal - megresults.nic.in. MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Exams from March 3 to March 17, 2023The HSSLC 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023 and March 30, 2023.