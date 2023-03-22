topStoriesenglish2586643
NewsEducation
MH SET ADMIT CARD 2023

MH SET 2023 Exam On March 26, Get Direct Link To Download Your Maharashtra SET Hall Ticket Here unipune.ac.in

candidates can now download the MH SET Admit Card 2023 from the official website- unipune.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download MH SET hall ticket.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MH SET 2023 Exam On March 26, Get Direct Link To Download Your Maharashtra SET Hall Ticket Here unipune.ac.in

MH SET Admit 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is all set to conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test or MH SET 2023 exam on March 26 (Sunday). Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their  MH SET Admit Card 2023 from the official website - unipune.ac.in. Candidates can download MHSET Hall Ticket 2023 using their username or application number or by using their name from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download MH SET Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in

Step 2:  On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card by Login’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Application Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Student Name’ appearing on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, entre your credentials and submit

MH SET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link (Login)

MH SET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link (Application No.)

MH SET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link (Student Name)

Step 4: Your MH SET 2023 admit card will appear on your screen, download it

Step 5:  Save your MH SET hall Ticket for the future reference

Maharashtra SET 2023 will be conducted on March 26, 2023 in offline mode at 17 centres across the state. Students will be required to take the printed copy of the MH SET Admit Card 2023 to the exam centre.

Live Tv

MH SET Admit Card 2023Mahrashtra SET Hall TicketMH SET 2023MH SET Direct linkunipune.ac.in.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926