MHT CET Counselling 2023: B.E, B.Tech Registrations Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link To Apply Here

The counselling registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) will end today at 5 PM. The candidates who aspire to get admission for BE, BTech and Integrated MTech can do that till today at 5 PM. The candidates who have qualified for the exam can begin the registration for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) seats on cetcell.mahacet.org. Additionally, they can go directly to fe2023.mahacet.org and submit their applications there.

On the basis of merit and the web options entered by the candidates, the seat allocation results for MHT CET 2023 will be released. Following the seat allocation, the applicants must report to the designated institute to confirm their acceptance by presenting the necessary paperwork and paying the applicable fees.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration Process

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra State Cell’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Once the page opens select the B.E./ BTech tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, go to the “new candidate registration" link and enter the necessary details.

Step 4: Log in by entering the details and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to Download the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration confirmation for future reference.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Registration Fee

The registration fee for MHT CET counselling is Rs 800 for applicants from Maharashtra who fall under the general category, as well as applicants from outside the state of Maharashtra (OMS), the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as applicants who are foreign nationals or who are the children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC).

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Required Documents

MHT CET 2023 counselling registration form

MHT CET result 2023

MHT CET admit card

Passing certificate and mark sheet of Class 10, 12

JEE Main mark sheet

Domicile certificate (for candidates from Maharashtra)

Caste certificate (if any)

Eligibility certificate for economically weaker section (If any)

Character certificate

Migration certificate

School leaving certificate

