MHT CET Registration 2025 Begins Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

MHT CET Registration 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has started online registration for the Maharashtra Common Eligibility Test (MHT CET 2025) today, December 30. Candidates can find the information brochure at cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline to apply is February 15, 2025. Applications will still be accepted until February 22, 2025, with a late fee of Rs 500. The confirmed exam dates and admit card release schedule will be announced later. The exam will be held in two groups: PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics). According to the tentative schedule shared in November, the PCB group exam will likely take place from April 9 to 17, 2025 (except April 10 and 14), while the PCM group exam is expected from April 19 to 27, 2025 (except April 24).

MHT CET Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or be appearing for it in 2025.

Physics and Mathematics are mandatory subjects in Class 12, along with one optional subject from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical Vocational Subject, Computer Science, IT, Informatics Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies.

General category candidates must score at least 45% in Class 12, while candidates from the Backward Class, EWS, and PwD categories need at least 40%.

Reservation policies are only applicable to Maharashtra candidates.

MHT CET Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click the link to apply for MHT CET 2025.

Complete the registration process.

Log in using your credentials.

Fill out the application form with all necessary details.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The CET Cell will base the MHT CET 2025 question paper on 20 percent of the Class 11 syllabus and 80 percent of the Class 12 syllabus. The test will not have negative marking. The difficulty level for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will be similar to the JEE Mains, while the Biology section will match the level of NEET.

MHT CET 2025: Application Fee

The MHT CET 2025 application fee is Rs 1,000 for general category candidates, candidates from outside Maharashtra, and J&K migrant candidates. For reserved category candidates (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS), PwD candidates, orphans, and transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 800.