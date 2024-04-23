MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2024 Releasing Today At 11.30 AM On rskmp.in- Check Steps To Download Here

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh, MP Board Result 2024 date and time were released yesterday, and the RSKMP will declare the results for classes 5th and 8th today, April 23. According to the official notification, the results for nearly 24 lakh students will be announced during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh's RSKMP held the Class 5th and 8th exams from March 6 to March 14, 2024, with over 24 lakh students taking the exam. The results are all scheduled to be announced today at 11:30, and following the press conference, online connections will be issued on the official websites to download the scorecard.

MP Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website (rskmp.in).

2. On the webpage, click the MP Board 5th or 8th result link, respectively.

3. Enter your Samagra ID or roll number. (Students should refer to the admit card for specifics.)

4. View MP Board results

5. Download the marks memo and save it for future reference.

Students and parents will also be able to obtain marksheets from local educational institutions. The Madhya Pradesh board delivers marksheets to schools a few days after the results are announced. Last year, 10,66,405 students appeared for the Class 8 exams, and 8,11,433 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 76.09 percent. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 78.86 percent over 73.46 percent.

Similarly, 11,79,883 students took the Class 5 exam, and 9,70,701 passed it. The pass percentage was 82.27 percent, a decline from the previous year's 90.01 percent. Girls passed with 84.32 percent, while boys passed with 80.34 percent.