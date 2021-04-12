हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MP board exams

MP Board Exams may get postponed, classes 1 to 8 likely to remain shut till June 15

Madhya Pradesh is considering postponing the board exams 2021 till June amid the rising COVID 19 cases in the state, it is likely that the all schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till June 15, 2021.

MP Board Exams may get postponed, classes 1 to 8 likely to remain shut till June 15

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is considering postponing the MP Board Exams 2021 till June amid the rising COVID 19 cases in the state, it is likely that the all schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till June 15, 2021.

A proposal to conduct the 10th and 12th board examinations in June has been sent to the CM office, local media sources claimed. As of now, there is no official clarification on the postponement of the MP Board Exams 2021.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will release the official notification on the matter of conducting the Board exams soon.

The MPBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 is scheduled to commence from April 30 and May 1, 2021, respectively.

In one of the recent press conferences, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar admitted that the the present situation is alarming and that it would not be easy to conduct the MP Board Exams 2021.

Meanwhile, all the state-owned government schools and hostels have been ordered to remain shut till further notice.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MP board examsmpbseShivraj Singh Chouhan
Next
Story

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Get direct link to sample papers here, check other resources available

Must Watch

PT27M17S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): How long will the confusion about vaccine spread?