MP Board Exams may get postponed, classes 1 to 8 likely to remain shut till June 15

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is considering postponing the MP Board Exams 2021 till June amid the rising COVID 19 cases in the state, it is likely that the all schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till June 15, 2021.

A proposal to conduct the 10th and 12th board examinations in June has been sent to the CM office, local media sources claimed. As of now, there is no official clarification on the postponement of the MP Board Exams 2021.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will release the official notification on the matter of conducting the Board exams soon.

The MPBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 is scheduled to commence from April 30 and May 1, 2021, respectively.

In one of the recent press conferences, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar admitted that the the present situation is alarming and that it would not be easy to conduct the MP Board Exams 2021.

Meanwhile, all the state-owned government schools and hostels have been ordered to remain shut till further notice.