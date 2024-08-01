MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Released at mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

MP Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the MPBSE supplementary results 2024 on mpbse.nic.in. The results for the Madhya Pradesh Board's 10th and 12th supplementary exams were announced on July 31, 2024. Students who took the supplementary exams can check and download their scores from the official website by using their application number and roll number.

This year, a total of 1,06,809 students appeared for the 10th supplementary exam, with 79,065 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 74.04%. For the 12th supplementary exam, over 99,000 students participated, and 62,147 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 62.42%.

MP Board Supplementary Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official MPBSE website.

On the homepage, click on the result tab.

On the redirected page, select the 10th or 12th supplementary result link.

Enter your roll number and application number, then click on "View Results."

The MP Board HSC and HSSC marksheets will appear on the screen.

Review the results and download them.

Print a copy for future reference.

Students should note that they will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools or colleges. They are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates on marksheet distribution. Those who passed the 10th supplementary exam can now enroll in class 11 for this academic year, and students who passed the 12th supplementary exam are eligible for admission to undergraduate programs.