MP Board SSC, HSC Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Today At 12.30 PM On mpbse.nic.in- Know How To Download Scorecard Here

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that the MP Board 10th and 12th results for 2023 would be released on Thursday, May 25. The test results will be formally released by School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Students will be able to obtain their results shortly after on the MP Board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 percent. The result for boys was 69.94 percent and the result for girls was 75.64 percent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 percent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Here’s how to download scorecard

Visit the official website-mpresults.nic.in

On the appeared homepage

Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively

A new login page would open

Now, enter your roll number or date of birth

Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it

Take a printout for future reference.

In the state, a total of 19 lakh students registered to take the MP 10,12 exam. The MP board class 12 examinations were held from March 2 to April 5. The MP Class 10 exams, on the other hand, were held from March 1 to March 27.