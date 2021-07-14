MPBSE Class 10 board exam results to be declared today, get direct link here and other details

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 board exams results on Wednesday (July 14) at 4 pm. Once announced, the students can check their results through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh government had cancelled Class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The criteria for Class 10 results include- out of the 100 marks, 20 percent weightage has been given to internal assessment, 30 per cent to unit test and the remaining 50 percent is calculated on the basis of pre-board results.

Here are the websites where you can check your Class 10 results:

- mpbse.nic.in

- https://www.sarkariresult.com/

- http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm

-https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

In order to access the results, students will need to enter roll number, registration number and date of birth.

MPBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check

1. Go to the mpbse.nic.in website

2. Click on the link for MPBSE Class 10 results on the homepage.

3. On the new window, enter your roll number and application number and click 'submit'.

4. Your MPBSE Class 10 result 2021 will open in a new tab.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

