MPBSE class 10 result

MPBSE Class 10 board exams: Results to be declared on July 14, check details

The MP Class 10 board exams 2021 were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPBSE Class 10 board exams: Results to be declared on July 14, check details
File photo

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 board results 2021 will be out on July 14, at 4 pm, according to media reports. 

The MPBSE Class 10 result scorecards will be accessible through the official website once they are declared.

The MP Class 10 board exams 2021 were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the cancellation of the exams, students have been evaluated based on previous exam performances. Students need to keep their roll number and application number ready to check the result through the official website.

In order to pass the MPBSE Class 10 board exam, each student must get 33 percent marks in every subject and should also get an overall score of 33 percent.

The MPBSE 10th result evaluation formula takes into account the performances of students in unit tests, pre-boards, and internal assessments.

Out of the 100 marks, 20 percent weightage has been given to internal assessment, 30 per cent to UT and the remaining 50 percent will be on the basis of pre-board results.

MPBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check
1. Go to the mpbse.nic.in website

2. Click on the hyperlink for MPBSE Class 10 results on the homepage.

3. On the new window, enter your roll number and application number and click 'submit'.

4. Your MPBSE Class 10 result 2021 will open in a new tab.

5. Download and take a print of the result for your future reference

