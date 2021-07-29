MPBSE Class 12 Results 2021: All students declared pass, 52% students get first division, here's how to download marksheet

MP Board declared the class 12 results of over 7 lakh students without exams, all students have been declared pass. The marks were given based on the best of five scores of class 10 scored by students. This has led to all students being passed.

Students can get their results via official websites. The marksheets are available list of websites to download marksheets mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MPBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Simple steps to check the scorecard

1. Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to check the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the MPBSE 12t Result 2021 and take its printout for future use.

The results were prepared based on special criteria based on class 10 scores. The criterion to give marks had been changed twice. First, it was decided to give marks based on class 10, 11, and 12, however, detailed results of class 11 of over 1 lakh students was missing.