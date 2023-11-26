MPPSC Mains Result 2021 Declared At mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores

MPPSC Main Result: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) announced the MPPSC Mains Result 2021 on November 25, 2023. Aspirants who participated in the State Service Main Exam 2021 can access and download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The MPPSC Mains examination took place from July 17 to July 22, 2023, at various centers across the state.

MPPSC Main Result 2021: Direct Link To Check

The MPPSC interview stage holds a total weightage of 175 marks, with an expert panel assessing candidates on aspects such as overall confidence, problem-solving abilities, and knowledge of current affairs. The final selection is determined by the cumulative performance in the main exam and the marks attained in the interview round.

MPPSC Mains Result 2021: Steps To Check Scores

- Candidates can follow these instructions to download the MPPSC mains result 2021

- Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the "What's New" section.

- A new page will open, click on the link that reads, "Written exam result - state service main exam 2021."

- The result PDF will appear on the screen.

- Check the name and roll number of selected candidates.

- Download the PDF and take a printout of it for further use.

The State Service Main Examination-2021 result reveals a roll number-wise list, featuring 794 candidates who have achieved three times or more the equal marks of the total advertised posts for Main Part-A. Additionally, a separate roll number-wise list includes 252 candidates for Main Part-B, all of whom have been provisionally qualified for the interview. The schedule for the interview will be released in due course on the official website and candidates will be informed about the same.