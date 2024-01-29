MPSOS Aa Laut Chale December 2023 Class 10th, 12th, Result OUT At mpsos.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

MPSOS Yojna Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the results for the Open School and Aa Laut Chale Yojna exams held in December 2023, announced on January 28, 2024. To access the MPSOS December 2023 results, students can visit the official website - mpsos.nic.in. The board had previously declared the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi exam results on January 23, 2024. Candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth to download the Aa Laut Chale Yojna results for 2023.

MPSOS Aa Laut Chale Yojna December 2023: Direct Link

The MPSOS Class 10 Ruk Jana Nahi 2023 exams took place from December 15 to 28, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from December 12 to December 30, 2023. Students are encouraged to check the official website for their results and follow the provided instructions to retrieve the necessary information using their login credentials.

MPSOS Aa Laut Chale Yojna Result 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official portal of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in

- Find the link “RJN” Class 10th & 12th Result Dec. 2023″ on the homepage

- Enter the roll number or OS roll number and click on submit

- The MPSOS results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.