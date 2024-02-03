Ahmedabad's Narayana Business School has partnered with Ernst & Young- EY's CAFTA (Certificate in Applied Finance, Treasury, and Analytics) program. This partnership introduces the CAFTA program having 14 modules consisting of basic & core modules into Narayana Business School's MBA & PGDM curriculum, providing students and professionals with an opportunity to gain practical skills in Applied Finance, Treasury & Analytics.

Hemal Shah, Senior Partner at EY India, said, "We incorporate global insights into our training programs, staying attuned to emerging technology, process enhancements, and evolving industry demands. CAFTA's impact extends extensively, reaching students across numerous MBA, undergraduate, and engineering institutions."

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate, enhancing their professional standing, and they become CAFTA alumni with alumni batch status.

Dr. Amit Gupta, MD and Founder Of Narayana Business School, said, "We are delighted to partner with EY's esteemed CAFTA program. This partnership aligns with our mission to offer top-notch education and equips our students with the practical skills required to excel in today's competitive finance sector."'

The partnership between EY CAFTA and Narayana Business School marks one of its kinds of alliance in business education. The CAFTA program focuses on advanced topics such as financial risk management, investment strategies, and corporate finance.