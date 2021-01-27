NBE releases NEET PG, DNB practical, FET, DNB PDCET, FMGE 2021 dates; see details

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Board of Education

National Board of Education (NBE) has released the schedule on its official website on Friday (January 22). According to the dates announced by NBE, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduation (NEET PG) 2021 will commence on April 18, 2021. 

New Delhi: National Board of Education (NBE) in its latest schedule has declared the dates of assorted vital and upcoming exams. 

National Board of Education (NBE) has released the schedule on its official website on Friday (January 22). According to the dates announced by NBE, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduation (NEET PG) 2021 will commence on April 18, 2021. 

The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 will take place on March 14, 2021. The Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021 will be conducted on May 9, 2021. Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) for June 2021 will take place on June 18, 2021. 

The DNB Practical Exams will be conducted between January to March 2021, the date will be announced soon. Final Theory Exams for December session of the DNB/DrNB will take place from March 18 to March 21. The Formative Assessment Test (2020) for theory will take place on March 14, 2021.

The candidates can get the required information from the official National Board of Education (NBE) website.

The National Board of Education (NBE) was established in 1975 with the goal to reinforce the standard of medical education in India.

