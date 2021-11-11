हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET 2021

NEET 2021: NTA releases candidates’ scanned OMR sheets, details here

NEET UG 2021 candidates who did not receive the OMR sheets on their email IDs can download it from the NTA website now.

NEET 2021: NTA releases candidates' scanned OMR sheets, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The scanned copies of OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for NEET 2021 have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to access the OMR sheets can visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

The candidates who did not receive the OMR sheets on their email IDs can download it from the website now. After NTA received complaints from many candidates regarding the document, the agency uploaded the OMR sheets on the official website, the official notification read. The OMR sheets will remain available for NEET 2021 candidates till November 14.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website,” the NTA said. 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results 2021 were declared on November 1. NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12, in pen and paper mode, at 3,858 test centres in 202 cities. 

