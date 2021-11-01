हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET 2021

NEET UG 2021 results declared on neet.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check scorecard

Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results 2021 on Monday (November 1).

Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website of NTA on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 in which over 16 lakh candidates had appeared. The exam was originally scheduled to be held in August this year. 

NEET UG 2021 results - Steps to check scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on one of the two links provided - Server I or Server II on the landing page

Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth and security pin

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Click on the Result link to check the scorecard

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

Notably, the Supreme Court last week had permitted the NTA to declare the NEET results for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.

After NEET Result 2021 is declared, the counselling process will begin soon. The admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET UG 2021. 

