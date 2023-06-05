NEET 2023: Answer Key Out, Result This Week At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

NEET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key today, June 5. The NEET UG official answer key PDF is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NEET UG 2023 response sheet has also been released. NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week. The NEET result 2023 will be out on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key release date.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Here's How To Download

- Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the answer key and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Here's How To Raise Objection

Candidates can file objections, if any, by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To do so, candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth. It should be noted that candidates would be required to pay Rs 200 for each objection. They can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying Rs 200.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 6, 2023. The processing fee for each answer key challenge is ₹200/-. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.