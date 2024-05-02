NEET Admit Card 2024 Download Link Out: Here Is How To Retrieve Application Number Or Password In Case You Lost It

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the NEET UG 2024 exam on its official website neet.ntaonline.in. To download the admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. After downloading the NEET 2024 admit card, candidates should read the given instructions carefully, including the dress code, and follow it on the day of examination.

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: Direct Link

NEET 2024: Here's How To Retrieve The Registration Number

- Go to neet.nta.nic.in, the official NEET Admit Card 2024 website.

- Look for the 'Forgot registration number' link under the current events section and click on it.

- Fill in your details like name, parent's name, date of birth, category, and security pin.

- Your NEET Admit Card 2024 Link will be sent to your registered email ID by the authorities.

NEET 2024: Steps To Retrive Your Password

- Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official NEET website.

- Find the link for “NEET UG 2024 reset password” and click on it.

- Enter your application number, date of birth, and name as requested, then click ‘submit’.

- You'll have two options to reset your password: through an OTP or by answering a security question. Choose your preferred option. If you choose the OTP, it will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- Follow the instructions provided and make sure to save your new password securely.

NEET UG 2024: Exam Pattern

The NEET 2024 test has 180 multiple-choice questions. The total score is 720 marks. You get 3 hours and 20 minutes to finish. You get +4 marks for each right answer and lose -1 mark for each wrong answer. But there's no penalty for leaving a question unanswered.

NEET UG 2024: Exam Date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024, organized by the NTA, will be conducted in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad on May 5, 2024. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.