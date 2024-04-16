NEET PG 2024 Registration Begins Today At nbe.edu.in- Steps To Apply Here

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has unveiled the registration date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The NEET PG 2024 application form will be available from today, April 16 on the official website, nbe.edu.in, with the registration deadline set for May 6. This examination, slated for June 23, aims to facilitate admission to postgraduate medical programmes. The NEET PG 2024 information bulletin has been released by NBE, as per the official notification on natboard.edu.in. Moreover, a NEET PG application correction window is scheduled to open from May 10 to May 16, 2024. Subsequently, NEET PG admit cards for the year 2024 will be issued on June 18, and the results are anticipated to be announced by July 15, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Steps To Register

- Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

- Navigate to the ‘NEET PG 2024’ tab.

- Click on the ‘New registration’ link.

- Fill in the required information and complete the remaining details.

- Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

- Submit the NEET PG 2024 application form and retain a printout for future reference.

For NEET PG registration 2024, candidates falling under the general, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500. Conversely, applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories are mandated to pay Rs 2,500.