NEET PG 2024 Scorecard Releasing Today At nbe.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2024 scorecard on August 30, 2024. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate programs can access their scorecards on the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2024 results were announced on August 23, 2024, along with the cut-off marks. To participate in NEET PG counselling, the eligibility criteria are: General/EWS candidates need a 50th percentile, SC/ST/OBC (including PwD in these categories) need a 40th percentile, and UR-PwD candidates require a 45th percentile.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria must participate in the NEET PG counselling process to secure admission. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for All India Quota seats on mcc.nic.in, while state authorities will manage state quota counselling.

Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/on/after 30th August, 2024," said NBEMS official notice.

NEET PG Scorecard 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click the NEET PG 2024 scorecard link.

Enter your login details and click submit.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Review the scorecard and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

According to the official notice, the merit position for the All India 50% quota seats will be declared separately. State authorities/UTs will generate the final merit list or category-wise merit list for state quota seats based on their specific qualifying criteria, guidelines, and reservation policies.