NEET PG 2024 Scorecard Releasing Tomorrow At nbe.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the NEET PG 2024 scorecards will be available from August 30 onwards. The NEET PG results were declared on August 23, and as per the notification, individual scorecards will be released shortly thereafter. Candidates who took the NEET PG exam can download their scorecards from nbe.edu.in.

NEET aspirants are eagerly awaiting the counselling schedule, which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats across government, private, and government-aided colleges. The NEET PG counselling schedule is expected to be announced next week on nbe.edu.in. This year, three rounds of counselling are anticipated, followed by an online stray vacancy round and a mop-up round.

NEET PG 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official websites: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, select the NEET PG 2024 tab or the link for the GDS 2nd Merit List 2024, expected after September.

Navigate to the "Latest News" section.

Click on the NEET PG scorecard link.

Enter your login credentials to view and download your scorecard.

The AIQ reservation policy for state institutes and universities, as well as centrally contributed seats, includes 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list. Admission is provisional and subject to the eligibility criteria outlined in the NEET-PG 2024 Information Bulletin and the verification of Face ID/Biometric data where required. "Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2024 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 30th August, 2024,” reads the official notification.