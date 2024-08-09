NEET PG Admit Card 2024 RELEASED At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 today, August 8. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG exam on August 11 can download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS websites: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Over 2.3 lakh candidates are set to take the exam, which will be conducted in a single day and session in CBT mode. The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, each offering four response options in English. Candidates must select the correct or most appropriate answer. The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official NBE websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the "NEET PG" tab.

Next, log in through the applicant login section.

Enter the necessary details and click on 'Download Admit Card.'

The NEET PG 2024 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and guidelines, then download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a plea on August 9, 2024, regarding the postponement of the NEET PG examination. The plea was filed by candidates who expressed concerns about the difficulty and inconvenience of reaching the exam centers. The list of exam cities, released last month, includes 185 locations nationwide, with additional security measures by NBEMS and MoHFW in place.