NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: According to the schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will conclude NEET PG Counselling 2023 tomorrow, August 1, 2023. Candidates who qualified for the NEET PG 2023 Exam must apply for counselling as soon as possible on the official website - mcc.nic.in. According to the tentative schedule, registration will begin on July 27, 2023 and will end on August 1, 2023 at 8 PM.

The choice filling period will run from July 28, 2023 to August 2, 2023, with the choice locking period running from 3 PM to 11.55 PM on August 2, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling link

3. In the next step, get yourself registered and log in to the account

4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees

5. Click on submit and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

"The candidate is now allowed to upgrade seat from second round to 3rd (mop up) round. Candidates are advised to take an informed decision of continuing in Third round of AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities. If a candidate joins in 3rd round, they shall not be permitted to resign from 3rd round of AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities. They will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of Counseling after joining in the Third Round of AIQ." reads the official notice.