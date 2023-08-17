NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates who opted for round 2 admissions or want to register for this round will be required to visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in and apply, scroll down for more details.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: NEET PG Counselling Round 2 registration will begin today, August 17. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin registration for NEET PG counselling for the remaining seats. Candidates who chose round 2 admissions or want to register for this round must go to the official website--mcc.nic.in--and apply. The link for counselling will be activated shortly.
According to the counselling timetable, registration for Round 2 will take place from August 17 to 22, and choice filling/locking will begin on August 19. The tentative seat matrix will be verified by the participating institutes on August 18. The results of NEET PG Counselling Round 2 seat allocation will be released on August 25.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here
- Visit the official website MCC-mcc.nic.in.
- Select 'PG Medical Counselling'.
- Register with a valid email address and phone number.
- Make a note of the login information.
- Log in once more to complete the application form.
- Enter your personal and academic information.
- Before submitting the form, double-check it.
Institutes' verification of joined candidatesThe dates are September 5 and 6, 2023. Following the completion of MCC Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling, two additional rounds will be held: Round 3 and stray vacancy round.
