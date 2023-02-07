NEET PG, MDS 2023 Exam big Update: Ministry of Health Extends Last Date of Completion of Internship

NEET PG, MDS 2023 Exam: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday (February 7) extended the last date of completion of the internship for candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 exams. The Ministry extended the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internships from June 30 to August 11. Earlier on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30. The Ministry also extended the cut-off date for BDS students to complete their internship to June 30.

"Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023," the Ministry said in a tweet.

"More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023," it added.

More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for #NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship.



To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023.



Wishing all candidates the very best. February 7, 2023

Accordingly, candidates who are completing their internship from July 1 to August 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria for NEET-PG 2023 can apply for the exam from February 9 (3 PM onwards) to February 12 (till 11:55 PM).

Several student union bodies and NEET PG 2023 aspirants had urged the health ministry to extend the eligibility date.

They are also demanding the postponement of the date of the NEET-PG examination.

The NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5.