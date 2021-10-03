NEET PG Result 2021: Important update on scorecards, check details here

New Delhi: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an important update regarding NEET PG Result 2021 scorecard. The notification is available for candidates on the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notification, candidates can access their NEET PG scorecards at nbe.edu.in by October 9, 2021. The scorecard will not be sent to candidates individually.

“This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate,” the notification read.

NEET PG result 2021 was declared on September 28. This year, the cutoff for the general category was 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for the UR-PWD category.

The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats will be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy, NBEMS had said.

