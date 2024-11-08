NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2024 Choice Filling Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Here’s How To Fill Choices Here

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the choice filling window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates registered for the counselling process can now submit their choices online on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling window will remain open until November 17, 2024. The choice locking feature will be available on November 17 between 4 PM and 11:55 PM. Seat processing will take place on November 18 and 19, with the Round 1 counselling results being announced on November 20. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between November 21 and 27, 2024. It is important to note that candidates were required to submit the NEET PG counselling application only once. Those found submitting multiple applications will be disqualified from counselling and denied admission.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to fill choices

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, log in using your credentials.

Once logged in, find and click on the choice filling link.

Select and lock your choices.

Download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

For Round 2, the participating institutes will verify the Tentative Seat Matrix on December 4. The payment facility for candidates will be open from December 4 until 3 pm on December 9.