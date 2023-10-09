NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

NEET PG 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin accepting registrations for the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round on the official website, mcc.nic.in, today, October 9, 2023. Candidates who were not assigned seats in the previous rounds may participate in the stray vacancy round. Candidates can register from October 9, 2023 through October 11, 2023 at 12 PM, according to the schedule. The payment option will be accessible until 3:00 p.m. on October 11, 2023. The selection form will be available from October 9, 2023 until October 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. The option locking will be available from 4 PM and 11.59 PM on October 11, 2023.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the PG Counselling page.

Navigate to the new registration URL.

Complete the registration process before accessing the application page.

Fill out all of the fields, attach any required papers, and pay the application fee.

Fill out the form and submit it.

Make a copy of the last page for future reference.

Candidates will not be able to modify their choices after they are locked in, so they should fill them out carefully. "For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days." reads the official schedule.