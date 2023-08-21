NEET SS 2023 Edit Window Closes Today At nbe.edu.in- Steps To Edit Application Form Here

NEET SS 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the NEET SS 2023 Edit Window today, August 21, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the NEET SS 2023 Exam and wish to edit their application forms can do so on the official website - nbe.edu.in - till 11.55 PM today. According to the announcement, the edit window will be open from 3 p.m. on August 19, 2023.

Candidates should keep in mind that the NBE's final edit window will open on August 26, 2023 and close on August 28, 2023.

NEET SS 2023: Steps to edit application form here

1. Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the NEET SS tab on the appeared page

3. Select the application link option on the homepage

4. Login with the credentials and edit the details

5. Once done, check the form once and then submit

6. Download and take a print out if needed

The NEET SS 2023 Exam will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. The admit card will be made available on September 4, 2023.