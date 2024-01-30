NEET SS Counselling 2023 Special Round Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The NEET SS Counselling schedule has been issued for the special round. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the counselling schedule on its official website, mcc.nic.in. MCC has reduced the NEET SS cut off to zero for the special round. To apply for counselling, candidates must first register online.

According to the NBE's official notification, students who completed their postgraduate (PG) study and took the NEET SS on September 29-30, 2023, are eligible to participate in this special counselling round. This round's cut-offs have been adjusted to zero percentile. The initial cut-off for NEET SS 2023 was set at the 50th percentile but eventually dropped to the 20th percentile. NEET SS registrations for the special round will commence on February 5, with candidates able to submit their representation till 7 p.m. on February 6. The choice filling window will be accessible from February 5 to 7.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

1. Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the NEET SS tab and seek for the new registration link.

3. Fill out the application form and upload all required documents.

4. Pay the registration and security deposit.

5. Submit your application form.

6. Download and save a hardcopy for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Registration Feb 5-6 up to 7 pm Choice filling Feb 5 to 7 up to 8 am Seat allotment processing Feb 7 and 8 NEET SS Counselling result Feb 9, 2024 Reporting Feb 10 to 15, 2024

NEET SS counselling 2023 Round 2 ended on January 5, 2024, and candidates were awaiting the special round schedule. NBE was alerted of the impending round via the cut-off decrease notice. "Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide letter No. U.12021/08/2023-MEC dated 20th January, 2024 has allowed all the candidates who have completed their PG Degree as per NMC norms and have taken NEET-SS 2023 exam for the academic year 2023 would be "ELIGIBLE" to participate in the upcoming special round of NEET-SS Counselling," reads the official notice.