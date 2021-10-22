हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
neet ug 2021

NEET UG 2021: NTA reopens second phase application window, details here

Candidates can now apply for NEET UG second phase or make corrections of particulars of the first phase and second phase of online application till 11:50 PM on 26 October 2021.

Representational image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application process for filling second set of information and correction in the particulars for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021. 

NTA in its official notification said that it has decided to reopen the application window after receiving numerous requests from the candidates. 

NTA said in a statement, "The interested candidates may avail this facility as the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of the online application form of NEET (UG)-2021.”

Candidates can make corrections in the fields including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category as well as fields of the second phase. Notedly, this facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier.

The candidates are advised to check, cross-check and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their personal e-mail address as NTA will send the scanned copy of the scorecard to these registered e-mail addresses.

If candidates face any difficulty in making corrections in the online application form of NEET UG 2021, they can email at neet.nta.ac.in. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
